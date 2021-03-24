Lilia Buckingham Alludes to Never Being Able to "Live Down" Fallout From College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Olivia Jade Trolls Commenter Asking About College Admissions Scandal

Lilia Buckingham is reflecting on the infamous college admissions scandal following Netflix launching its documentary about the situation.

The 17-year-old social media personality took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 23 to weigh in on criticism that she feels is unfairly aimed at her. In October 2019, Lilia's mom, Jane Buckingham, was sentenced to three weeks in prison for her role in the scandal.

"sometimes i get sad bc i will never live down something that i didn't even do," Lilia tweeted, adding a slanty-face emoticon.

A few minutes later, she posted, "things were mentally scarring to the kids who took no part in it, and still had to deal with the trauma and pain that came afterwards." She included a sad-face emoticon this time.

The tweets have since been deleted.

Jane, founder of the marketing firm Trendera, admitted to paying $50,000 to a fund run by William "Rick" Singer, who bribed a test proctor to take the ACT test for Jane's son in 2018.