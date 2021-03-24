Watch Kim Kardashian Lose Her Cool When La La Anthony Pierces Her Ear

Watch : Kim Kardashian Recalls Getting Mistaken for Kendall Jenner's Mom

What are friends for? Kim Kardashian just revealed that La La Anthony pierced her ear, and it did not exactly go according to plan.

Kim posted some lavish behind-the-scenes clips from her pajama party photoshoot, which celebrated the launch of her silky SKIMS Jacquard collection, out March 23. She invited her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as La La and several friends, to pose on the set, which featured chandeliers and a banquet table with champagne and French fries.

Backstage, however, Kim K. needed a hand for some last-minute styling help.

Kim and La La smiled at the camera, wearing matching SKIMS pajamas in silver and rose gold. "We're cute. We're cute, c'mon, we're cute," the KKW Beauty founder said on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Later, Kim filmed La La doing the deed, as she poked a giant earring into her ear.

La La said, "OK, I'm gonna go in for the kill." To which Kim responded, "You are?"