Jill Duggar Admits She Hasn't Visited the Duggar Family Home in a "Couple Years"

Jill Duggar has literally distanced herself from her big family. It turns out she hasn't even been to her parents' house in a couple of years, because it can be triggering.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum confessed she hasn't been to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's place, which is known as "the big house," in a long time.
"We haven't actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years, other than once, like, to check the mail," she shared in a YouTube Q&A on Sunday, March 21.
The 29-year-old star reflected, "[In] this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental, emotional health and all of that. Our threshold—we like to call it—is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us, with a lot going on in our own lives."
Her husband, Derick Dillard, noted, "There's a lot of triggers there."
Jill also attributed the distance to some of the "restrictions" during the coronavirus pandemic.
"COVID just makes it a lot harder right now, with trying to keep our circles smaller and everything. We'd like for it not to stay that way, but that's where we are right now," she added.
The news shouldn't come as a big surprise to fans of the TLC stars. Back in October 2020, Jill admitted there was some "distancing" going on between her and her fam.
The mom of two said, "We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal."
They also got candid about how much their reality series used to dictate their lives. "We found out we didn't have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just so like to pursue our own goals and everything. That's when we made that decision," she said. "It was just a good decision for us."
Later that month, Jill explained in more detail why she left the spinoff Counting On in 2017. "Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," she told People.
Derick, who is studying to be a lawyer, said, "The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that.'"
A spokesperson for the Duggar family told E! News at the time, "Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"
They are parents to Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3.
Watch the couple's latest video above.