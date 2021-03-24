Ryan Murphy Casts an Unexpected Supermodel in American Horror Story Season 10

If there's one thing Kaia Gerber is going to do, it's slay.
While the 19-year-old supermodel is known to kill it on the fashion runways and during photo shoots, it appears she's ready to dominate another industry: Hollywood. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber just landed a role in the 10th season of American Horror Story.
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! Ryan Murphy himself announced the star's major acting gig. However, he is keeping details about her role a mystery.
"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," he simply captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday, March 23. At this time, the supermodel has yet to publicly share the news.
Kaia joins newcomer Macaulay Culkin and several AHS veterans, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.
While Ryan has only teased bits and pieces of the 10th season, he did reveal the title earlier this week: American Horror Story: Double Feature.
"Two horrifying stories...One season," a message read in a short video clip on the AHS creator's Instagram. "One by the sea...One by the sand."
Earlier this month, the writer and producer posted a first look into Macaulay and Leslie's characters. The duo dressed to the nines, wearing lavish fur (faux?) coats and accessories while striking a pose at the beach.
"Something wicked this way comes," Ryan cheekily shared. "American Horror Story Season Ten."
Last May, the showrunner told E! News how he convinced the Home Alone alum to get on board with his series.
"So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Ryan explained. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."
Ryan admitted he's been a big fan of the 40-year-old star, raving, "I loved everything that he's done. I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."
American Horror Story's 10th season was originally set to premiere last fall. However, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. At this time, it's currently in production and will release later this year on FX.