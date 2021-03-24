Ryan Murphy Casts an Unexpected Supermodel in American Horror Story Season 10

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

If there's one thing Kaia Gerber is going to do, it's slay.

While the 19-year-old supermodel is known to kill it on the fashion runways and during photo shoots, it appears she's ready to dominate another industry: Hollywood. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber just landed a role in the 10th season of American Horror Story.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! Ryan Murphy himself announced the star's major acting gig. However, he is keeping details about her role a mystery.

"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," he simply captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday, March 23. At this time, the supermodel has yet to publicly share the news.

Kaia joins newcomer Macaulay Culkin and several AHS veterans, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.