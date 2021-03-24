Kourtney Kardashian Just Took a Major Step in Her Relationship With Travis Barker

This isn't just a spring fling, dolls.
As Kourtney Kardashian continues to spend more quality time with Travis Barker, E! News is learning more about what makes this relationship work.
"He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well," a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed to E! News. "He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened."
While the Blink 182 rocker may be generous with his presents, including a diamond bracelet for Valentine's Day, Kourtney is also making it clear where she stands in the relationship.
On Tuesday, March 23, Travis shared a personal note on Instagram Stories that stated, "I love you." Fans quickly recognized Kourtney's handwriting leaving some fans convinced that this pair has already dropped the all-important L word.
"They have a great foundation from being friends for so long," the source continued. "They have fun together. Their kids like each other and it's working for now. She's loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way."
Back in January 2021, E! News confirmed that the Poosh founder and Travis were dating after the pair enjoyed a trip to Palm Springs together. Since then, they have made their relationship Instagram official and received Scott Disick's approval.
"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," an insider previously shared. "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."
And while it's unclear if this love story will make the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, many fans can't wait to see more—even if it's just on social media.
"She's really happy and is having a lot of fun," the source shared. "They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."