Why Women Everywhere Adore Giuliana Rancic's G by Giuliana Fashion Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Good fashion can make anyone feel like a red carpet star.

For nearly 20 years, Giuliana Rancic has been covering the biggest names in Hollywood with E! News. And whether she's reporting live from New York Fashion Week or the Academy Awards, the HSN designer has seen her fair share of looks and trends.

But when given the opportunity to launch her own fashion line with HSN, the red carpet star wanted to create pieces that any woman could feel confident in.

"One of my main goals when I started G by Giuliana was to combine my fashion upbringing with all the fashion knowledge I obtained from being on every major red carpet in Hollywood to fashion week in New York and beyond," Giuliana shared with E! News. "I love to create clothes that are beautiful, well-priced and in a range of sizes from XXS to 3X."

As it turns out, she's accomplished that and so much more.