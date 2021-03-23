The Nanny Will Finally Be Available to Stream in April

Watch : Why Fran Drescher Joined "Indebted" and Returned to TV

From Flushing, Queens to Max, HBO.

The Nanny is finally headed to a streaming service, and it'll be HBO Max wearing red while all the others are in tan starting April 1. The news was practically buried in a press release from the streamer, filled to the brim with what you'll be able to watch next month. Kate Winslet in The Mare of Easttown? Space Jam? The fourth season of The Great Pottery Throwdown? We'll excitedly get to it all, but only after we watch all six seasons of The Nanny.

In case you weren't around from 1993 to 1999 and have never heard the theme song, The Nanny starred Fran Drescher as a fashionista who shows up on the doorstep of the very fancy Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) after being kicked out of her bridal salon job by her boyfriend. She, surprise, becomes the nanny to Mr. Sheffield's three kids.

As the song goes, "Who would have guessed that the girl we described was just exactly what the doctor prescribed?"