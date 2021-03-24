Glee Cast Is Reuniting to Honor Naya Rivera at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

However, if the Glee cast is reuniting in her honor, fans can expect it to be extra meaningful.

Following the actress' death last July, her co-stars shared heartwarming messages about working with her and how they would continue to keep her memory alive.

"I think that one of the things that kind of got lost when we were doing the show was what a force she was because there were so many talented people," Jane Lynch told Jenna Bush Hager in August. "She was one of those people—she wasn't in every scene, but when she was…she just blew everybody away."

Last July, Heather Morris promised to do something in Naya's honor—no matter how big or small.

"The messages are going to trickle out. But you're still here with me. And I'm not done remembering your legacy," she shared at the time. "You would tell me ‘you look so skinny' EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel...you said, ‘Well I'd always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.'"

"We had a play date in the works for this week and I can't wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together," she continued. "I'm doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you...I love you Nay."