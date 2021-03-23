Lizzo Addresses Her Relationship Status After Malibu Sighting—And She's Good as Hell

Watch : Lizzo's Feeling Good as Hell on Her Vegan Diet

If Lizzo does have a new man in her life, they definitely aren't putting a label on it just yet.

This week, the singer was spotted getting close with a mystery man on a balcony in Malibu, Calif. The Shade Room published photos of their one-on-one time and reported that her possible new boo leaned in for a kiss.

Her date, who had a beard and braids, wore a black UCLA shirt during their meetup.

So, is Lizzo really taken? Well, she is setting the record straight and making it clear it's nothing serious.

Lizzo posted a thirst trap on Instagram on Tuesday, March 23, showing her stuff and slapping her butt. The "Truth Hurts" star was not subtle when she captioned the cheeky vid, "SINGLE" with a winking tongue-out emoji. Mystery solved?

Though she addressed her relationship status, she didn't explain who the guy really is.