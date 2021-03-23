David DobrikJessica SimpsonKaty & OrlandoWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Elevate Your Everyday Makeup Routine with Avani Gregg's New Morphe Collection

Just like her TikToks, Avani's Morphe collection is about to go viral!

By Emily Spain Mar 23, 2021 7:16 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsTikTok
E-Comm: Morphe x AvaniMorphe x Avani

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TikTok star Avani Gregg is the latest digital creator to join the Morphe family!

The limited-edition Morphe x Avani Gregg collection just dropped today, and we are obsessed! The ever-relatable star's collaboration with the beauty retailer features everything you need to rock the latest beauty trends and upgrade your everyday makeup routine. From the 30-shade palette to bronzing must-haves to the perfect lip kits and glosses, there's something for everyone!

Our favorite? The Whoa Glow Face & Body Illuminator that features light-reflecting pearls to help you achieve a mesmerizing glow.

Scroll below to check out the Morphe x Avani collection before it sells out! No complicated TikTok dances required.

Morphe x Avani
read
March 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Dennis Gross, Fenty Beauty & More

Morphe x Avani Gregg For The Bebs Artistry Palette

With 20 bold yet versatile shades for your eyes and face, plus 10 cake liners, this artistry palette is the only palette you'll ever need! 

$30
Morphe

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Break Up Again Amid Cheating Rumors

2

Here’s Proof You’ve Been Pronouncing Khloe Kardashian’s Name Wrong

3

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

Morphe x Avani Gregg Lil Beb Mini Lip Gloss Kit

We are definitely picking up a few of these kits for when music festivals are a thing again! The three sheer-to-full coverage lip glosses will give you the perfect pout.

$19
Morphe

Morphe x Avani Gregg Whoa Glow Face & Body Illuminator

With summer around the corner, this body illuminator is a must! Thanks to light-reflecting pearls and silky formula, this body lotion will make you shine bright like a diamond.

$12
Morphe

Morphe x Avani Gregg Love Me Lip Duo

This must-have duo includes a full-coverage matte lipstick and super pigmented pencil to help you achieve fuller, bolder lips.

$12
Morphe

Morphe x Avani Gregg Baecation Luminous Bronzer- Hawaii

Everyone will be asking you how your vacation was when you sport this luminous, buildable bronzer!

$20
Morphe

Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out Your Ultimate Guide to Pimple Patches.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Break Up Again Amid Cheating Rumors

2

Here’s Proof You’ve Been Pronouncing Khloe Kardashian’s Name Wrong

3

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

4

David Dobrik’s Former Assistant Breaks Her Silence on Allegations

5

Kris Jenner Was Embarrassed About This After Kardashian Divorce