See Eboni K. Williams Make Her RHONY Debut in Wild Season 13 Trailer

Eboni K. Williams is coming in hot.

Bravo has just released the season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City. Returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan. are joined by newbie Williams, RHONY's first full-time Black cast member ever.

The newly released video teases tension between Eboni and Ramona right off the bat after Ramona confuses the names of her staff (of "help," as she puts it).

"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," Eboni says as Ramona replies, "Here's to hospitality assistance."

Later during a heated sit-dow, Ramona accuses Eboni of "preaching" at her while Eboni fires back at her co-star for "gaslighting."

Eboni also ruffles Luann's feathers at one point when the lawyer claims to have "more education" than any of the other Housewives.

"Don't come into my house and tell me I don't have an education," the Countess fires back.