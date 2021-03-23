David DobrikJessica SimpsonKaty & OrlandoWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Save 50% on Origins GinZing Moisturizer

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get this discount.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 23, 2021 2:50 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
Ecomm: Sephoras Oh Snap! Sale- OriginsE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off on the Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer.

read
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Origins, Crepe Erase, Lime Crime & More

Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

The Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer is an oil-free tinted moisturizer that does more than just hydrate the skin. It hydrates, energizes, and protects your face from the sun. If you want to combat uneven skin tone, dullness, or uneven skin texture, add this moisturizer to your daily routine.

$41
$21
Sephora

Are you looking for more great discounts? Check out our roundup of today's best sales, including great deals on Tory Burch, Tarte makeup, ShopBop, Good American, Gap, Anthropologie and more.

Trending Stories

1

David Dobrik’s Former Assistant Breaks Her Silence on Allegations

2

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

3

Anna Faris' “Competitiveness” Led to Chris Pratt & Ben Indra Divorces

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

David Dobrik’s Former Assistant Breaks Her Silence on Allegations

2

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa

3

Anna Faris' “Competitiveness” Led to Chris Pratt & Ben Indra Divorces

4

Here’s Proof You’ve Been Pronouncing Khloe Kardashian’s Name Wrong

5

That's Not Even Her Real Name: 25 Secrets About Reese Witherspoon