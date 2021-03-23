Claudia Conway's Future on American Idol Decided as Katy Perry Says She's "Just Coming to Life"

Watch : Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Auditions For "American Idol"

After earning plenty of attention on American Idol, Claudia Conway is just getting started.

The 16-year-old contestant ended her stint on the ABC competition series during the Hollywood Week duet rounds, which aired Monday, March 22. Claudia, whose parents are former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and high-profile attorney George Conway, had teamed up with fellow music hopeful Hannah Everhart to perform Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."

Although they got off to a rocky start during rehearsals, Claudia and Hannah appeared to develop a friendship throughout the journey. Following their performance, Claudia was sent home, while Hannah moved on to the next round.

"You're just coming to life—I can see it in you," judge Katy Perry told Claudia during her appraisal. "And you're taking control of your life, and I applaud you for that. Claudia, this is going to be the end of the American Idol journey for right now."

Claudia smiled and thanked her, leading Katy to add, "I hope you learned a lot, and I hope you come and see us again."