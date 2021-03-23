Everything's Gonna Be Okay Returns to Comfort Us All in Season 2 Trailer

Watch : "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Once again, everything's gonna be OK.

Or at least everything's going to be a little bit better when Freeform's Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for season two. E! News has an exclusive first look at the new trailer for the comedy's second season, which finds Nicholas (Josh Thomas) and his sisters dealing with the death of their father. They first try to do that by writing heartfelt letters to him, though Nicholas misunderstands the assignment and just writes, "Dad yay."

"Are we bad people?" wonders Matilda (Kayla Cromer), and her sister Genevieve (Maeve Press) is not saying no. "Just so much pressure!"

Meanwhile, Matilda got into Juilliard and is announcing that she might not actually be queer, and Genevieve is trying to figure her life out.

According to Freeform, the family is just trying their best to move forward.