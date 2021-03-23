Chevy Chase Is Recovering After 5-Week Hospitalization for a "Heart Issue"

Watch : Chevy Chase Guest Stars on "Hot in Cleveland"

Community star Chevy Chase is kicking up his feet and relaxing following a 5-week stay in the hospital.

According to Page Six, the 77-year-old star was recently hospitalized for a "heart issue."

Chase additionally revealed to Page Six that he is "feeling good," adding, "I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family."

These health issues have seemingly slowed down the comic, who said he's in no rush to return to work. "I used to go out and do anything. I'd do slapstick in front of 3,000 people," Chase said. "But at this moment I have no need to go out and meet COVID."

E! News reached out to Chase's rep for comment.

All this downtime has given the famous screenwriter the chance to catch up on the best TV shows and movies out right now, but he doesn't seem too impressed.