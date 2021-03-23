18 Secrets About Clarissa Explains It All Revealed

Watch : "Clarissa Explains It All" Author Pens Sequel to TV Series

While she explained it all, we're about to reveal it all.

Ready to feel the passing of time like a slap to the face? Clarissa Explains It All is 30 years old. The iconic sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart premiered on March 23, 1991 on Nickelodeon, quickly becoming one of the decade's most defining series.

Created by Mitchell Kriegman, Clarissa aired 65 episodes over five seasons, focusing on the life of the titular character who'd often talk directly to the audience and break down the storylines with fake news segments. Oh, and did we mention she had the coolest style ever and had a pet alligator? As Clarissa herself one said, maturity is a boring state of mind.

Clarissa Explains It All, which also starred Jason Zimbler, Elizabeth Hess, Joe O'Connor and Sean O'Neal, came to an end in 1994. But did you know there was almost a spinoff series starring Hart? Or that the star nearly passed on her breakout role to take a supporting part on another hit '90s sitcom?