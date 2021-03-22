Vin Diesel's 10-Year-Old Son to Make Acting Debut in Fast & Furious 9

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

The Fast and Furious family is getting a much younger addition.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Vin Diesel's 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair will be joining the franchise for its ninth installment.

Per the outlet, Vincent will play a younger Dominic (aka his real -life dad) in flashback scenes. There's no knowledge of how much screen time the pre-teen will get, however, it's reported that his contract notes a daily pay rate of $1,005. Talk about securing the bag!

Vincent isn't the only Sinclair kid getting in on the Fast & Furious action.

During a March 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Vin Diesel revealed that his daughter Pauline Sinclair, 6, requested for Cardi B to be included in the film and the proud dad made it happen.

"My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it," the Riddick star told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time. "I said, ‘That's a great idea' as she's listening to ‘I Like It.'"