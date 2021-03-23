Did Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Act Alone? Peacock's New Docu-Series Teases Theory in Sneak Peek

More to the story?
An exclusive clip from Peacock's John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise, which premieres March 25 on the NBCUniversal streaming service, has us asking this very question. The upcoming docu-series takes a closer look at the dark crimes committed by John Wayne Gacy and, in the exclusive footage obtained by E! News, it's questioned whether the whole truth surrounding the serial killings has been revealed.
"I came to Chicago in 1994, I was the news reporter for the morning show," news reporter and anchor Larry Potash notes in a confessional. "I never imagined the twists and turns of a story like this, that were unresolved after all these years."
As he continues, Potash says the Gacy case "is a story that has 50 stories within it and has all these different branches and, surprisingly, sometimes they end up crossing."
And it seems that Potash isn't the only one believing there are unanswered questions surrounding the murders. Journalist Alison True, who is a local of Chicago, highlights her own stance on the case.
"I was about 17 when he was arrested and I lived in a Chicago suburb, everybody in Chicago knew about it," she recalls. "But, years later, when I started looking into it, the more I learned about the case, the more convinced I became that the thing that everybody thought they knew wasn't the whole story."
For those unfamiliar with the notorious serial killer, Gacy was convicted after assaulting and murdering at least 33 young men and boys in the 1970s. This was shocking for the community at the time as he was known for dressing as a clown and entertaining children.
Thus, per Karen Conti, Gacy's death row attorney, there has been past and present "speculation" about others who may've participated in some of the murders. "Gacy always said he didn't kill all the boys and he alluded to the idea that there could've been a bigger picture," she elaborates. "That there may have been a snuff film operation, and that some of these young men and boys were being killed and videotaped and the videos sold on the black market."
However, as Karen shares, Gacy never gave her names or confirmed this theory. Regardless, Karen says "he alluded to" a possible snuff film operation.
Gacy died at age 52 by lethal injection in May 1994.
Catch these captivating confessionals in the exclusive clip above.
John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise will be available to stream March 25 on Peacock.
