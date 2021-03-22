Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hire Promising Young Woman Producer to Spearhead Netflix Content

Watch : Meghan Markle's Childhood Friend Reacts to British Press Scrutiny

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team at Archewell is looking especially promising with the hiring of this Oscar nominee.

On Monday, March 22, E! News learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired award-winning producer Ben Browning, who recently received acclaim for his work on the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman. Browning will serve as head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, collaborating with the team at Spotify and Netflix to deliver meaningful programming that uplifts and entertains.

Last year, the couple inked deals with Spotify and Netflix, with the intent of creating content that "informs but also gives hope," according to the September announcement. Such content will include documentaries, TV shows and children's programming.

In a statement, Browning expressed excitement about the new position, adding, "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting."