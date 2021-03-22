CNN's Abby Phillip Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Marcus Richardson

Abby Phillip is pregnant with her first child.

In a cover story for The Cut's March 2021 issue, the senior political correspondent revealed she and her husband Marcus Richardson are expecting a baby girl this summer.

"I shot this cover then I was 4 months pregnant and I can't wait to be able to tell my baby girl that she was on the cover a magazine," she wrote on Instagram on March 22, "there are just no words."

Phillip shared the baby news during an interview with Gayle King for the article. "The experience of pregnancy has only made me become more in awe of what we as women are able to endure," she said. "It was tough: battling morning sickness while balancing a demanding job with long, unpredictable hours. But it has been a reminder of what I am capable of—and what so many women do every day."