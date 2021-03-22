Katy & OrlandoZac EfronRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kate Hudson Tried to Steal Her 2-Year-Old Daughter's Ice Cream and Her Reaction Was Priceless

Kate Hudson took to in social media to share what happened when she attempted to take ice cream from her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa. Scroll on for the hilarious mother-daughter mom

Sharing is not always so caring.

On Sunday, March 21, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to give her 13 million followers a taste of her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa's personality. And from the short video she shared, one thing is clear: The kid does not play about her ice cream.

In the clip, Rani Rose was feeding herself a pint of ice cream when her mom attempted to take the spoon from her. The Mother's Day star started with a light tug of the utensil, but the toddler's grip was no match for the star.

When Kate—who's laughing hysterically behind the camera—really tried to pull the spoon from her daughter's grip, it became a full-on tug-of-war with a confused and annoyed Rani staring intently at the coveted utensil.

The latter half of the video played Eminem's song "The Real Slim Shady" where he says in the introduction, "We're gonna have a problem."

The happy mom ended the video with a the text, "Time for bed," matching the video's caption: "Night nighttime." Perhaps, this mom will think twice before she tries to steal a late-night snack from her little one!

As fans may recall, Kate, who shares Rani Rose with her partner Danny Fujikawa, gave birth to her only daughter in October 2018—the Almost Famous actress is also mom to two sons, Ryder Robinson, 17, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, from previous relationships. At the time, the happy couple shared the origin of their daughter's name.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie), after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Kate explained. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

She continued, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

