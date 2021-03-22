Read Jamie Foxx's Touching Tribute to Sister DeOndra Dixon 5 Months After Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

While time has carried on since his sister DeOndra Dixon's untimely death, Jamie Foxx's memories of his beloved sister remain ever-present.

The Oscar winner's sibling died in October 2020 at 36 years old. In honor of World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21, Foxx shared a touching tribute to his late sibling on Instagram.

"My heart my breath ... my soul," he wrote. "I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs... my heart... my breath... my soul... I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021."

On Oct. 26 2020, he took to his Instagram to share the sad news of his family's loss. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive," the actor wrote online. "Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on."