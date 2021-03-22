Read Jamie Foxx's Touching Tribute to Sister DeOndra Dixon 5 Months After Her Death

While time has carried on since his sister DeOndra Dixon's untimely death, Jamie Foxx's memories of his beloved sister remain ever-present.
The Oscar winner's sibling died in October 2020 at 36 years old. In honor of World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21, Foxx shared a touching tribute to his late sibling on Instagram.
"My heart my breath ... my soul," he wrote. "I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs... my heart... my breath... my soul... I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021."
On Oct. 26 2020, he took to his Instagram to share the sad news of his family's loss. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive," the actor wrote online. "Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on."
"Tho my pain is unbelievable," Foxx continued, "I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends." The Soul star reminisced about Dixon dancing in his "Blame It" music video and alongside him at the 2010 Grammys. She also served as a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
"From sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me," he concluded at the time. "I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y'all please keep my family in your prayers."