See the Scary Moment Dua Lipa Was Rushed by a Fan in Mexico

Watch : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

Note to fans: don't do this.

Dua Lipa is in the headlines after being rushed seemingly by a fan outside in Mexico, according to social media footage posted early Sunday, March 21. In videos shared on Twitter, a crowd can be seen gathered outside a building. The 25-year-old singer eventually emerged masked from the doors with a guard in front of her, his arms out to keep a distance between her and the people surrounding. However, as she moved closer to a waiting car, a woman unexpectedly ran up to her from the side. Security quickly pushed them back while Lipa, visibly startled, quickly got into the vehicle.

E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment. Lipa has not commented on the incident publicly as of yet.

According to an eyewitness, the "Levitating" singer had been inside at a photo shoot while some people waited outside for nine hours to see her.