Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Grande Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics & Lancome

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off items from Benefit Cosmetics, Grande Cosmetics and Lancôme at Sephora. Check out the products from today's Oh Snap! Sale below.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
If you're looking for a long-wearing, waterproof eyeliner with a matte finish, then you should take advantage of this sale. The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is half off today only. This mascara lasts for 24 hours and it's available in black and brown.
Lancôme Tonique Confort Re-Hydrating Comforting Toner with Acacia Honey
Say goodbye to dull skin while you soothe and moisturize your face with the Lancôme Tonique Confort Re-Hydrating Comforting Toner with Acacia Honey.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara
Achieve the faux eyelash look with Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara. In addition to extreme length and volume, this mascara has a blend of peptides and natural waxes that condition your lashes to create healthier-looking, long lashes with time.
Are you looking for more beauty deals? There are more items available for 50% off at Ulta today.