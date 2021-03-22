See Joe Giudice's Spring Break Reunion With His Daughters in the Bahamas

Watch : Timeline: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Legal Troubles

Joe Giudice is soaking up the sun with some beloved visitors.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice has reunited with his four daughters in the Bahamas. As evidenced by new posts on social media, Giudice's kids, Gia, 20, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 17 and Audriana, 12, all made the trip to see their famous dad in Nassau. It appears Joe has been living in the Bahamas for some time after being deported to his native Italy in October 2019. The girls also got to see their grandmother Filomena Giudice, who also recently made the trip to see Joe.

As for the getaway's itinerary, it looks like plenty of sunbathing and relaxing with dad is on the schedule. Gia and Milania have both shared videos of themselves lounging by the pool and picturesque beach. And, of course, it seems like Joe is happy to have the special company. As he wrote on Instagram, "Nothing like family."