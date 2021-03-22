Orlando Bloom Says He and Fiancée Katy Perry Don't Have "Enough" Sex

Watch : Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome a Foster Pup!

Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his sex life with fiancée Katy Perry.

The 44-year-old Carnival Row actor told The Guardian during an interview published Saturday, March 20 that he hasn't recently had as many intimate moments as he might like. Of course, as the actor himself pointed out, he and the 36-year-old pop star welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, which has greatly impacted their current priorities.

When the reporter asked, "How often do you have sex?" the star replied, "Not enough—we just had a baby, though."

This is not the first time Orlando has put his sex habits in the spotlight. In March 2020, the Pirates of the Caribbean star told the Sunday Times that he abstained from sex for six months until meeting Katy. The pair first spurred dating rumors in January 2016 when they were seen spending time together at two Golden Globes after-parties.

"I was going to do three months [of abstaining], but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself," Orlando shared at the time.