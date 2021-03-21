WATCH NOW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Season Premiere
How Jessica Simpson Celebrated Daughter Birdie Mae Johnson's 2nd Birthday

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's youngest daughter Birdie Mae Johnson is 2! See adorable photos from her birthday celebration and more of the singer and fashion mogul's cute family pics.

By Corinne Heller Mar 21, 2021 4:48 PMTags
Watch: Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Happy Birthday, Birdie!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's youngest daughter and third child Birdie Mae Johnson turned 2 on Friday, March 19, and the family celebrated with an animal-themed birthday party. But first, donuts.

"We started Birdie's birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast...DONUTS," Jessica, 40, wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe my baby is 2."

The singer and fashion mogul posted a photo of her, Eric, their eldest children Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, and Ace Knute Johnson, 7, their dog Dixie and little Birdie, who is wearing a felt crown and holding a B-shaped, pink-frosted donut.

Jessica also posted a photo of herself with Eric and the birthday girl, who is dressed in her crown and a glittering silver dress and is blowing out the candles on her three-tiered cake made to look like a deer, a pig and a cow. In the background is an arch of pink, brown, yellow and green balloons with a few roses weaved in, and small trays of animal-shaped cookies, mini-cakes and truffles.

"Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can't help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that well all reveled in," the star wrote. "Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom. You are knowingly the boss bird to us all. Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae."

photos
Jessica Simpson's Biggest Triumphs

See Jessica's cutest family photos:

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Birthday, Birdie

The family celebrates Birdie Mae's second birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Birdie is 2!

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson appear with Birdie Mae at her second birthday party.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Fans can certainly see a resemblance between these two.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

These ladies had a blast during the family's trip to Hawaii in 2019.

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter

The singer appears with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, son Ace Knute, and daughter Birdie Mae on Easter Sunday.

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Instagram
Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Instagram
Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Instagram
Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Instagram
Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

Dino-Dudes

Could this dinosaur party be any cooler?

Kisses

"'Be cool and kiss the camera mom' - Maxwell Drew," Jessica wrote on this adorable picture from January 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Say Cheese!

Smile! The triple threat come home for the holidays again in support of the Jessica Simpson Collection and the launch of Jessica Simpson Home in Dallas, Texas.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Fab Fashionistas

The fabulous family goof around during the Jessica Simpson Collection Fashion Show at Nordstrom, and little Maxwell even sports a cute striped dress designed by her mom.

New York, New York

Daddy daughter time in NYC!

photos
View More Photos From Jessica Simpson's Family Album

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kevin Federline's Private Family World

2

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Blue Hair During Date With Megan Fox

3

Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo

