Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Season Premiere
Rihanna's Cotton Candy-Colored Outfit Will Make You Dream of Spring

Rihanna dazzled in a pink and blue ensemble after enjoying dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. on Friday, March 19.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 20, 2021 9:23 PMTags
FashionRihanna
Rihanna knows how to work, work, work, an outfit.

The Fenty Beauty founder was the definition of fabulous after being photographed leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. on Friday, March 19. For her evening outing, the beauty mogul turned heads in a fun and flirty ensemble that's perfect for spring.

Rihanna dazzled in a bright baby blue co-ord set by Maisie Wilen that she paired with a vintage coat by Chanel. The colorful jacket, which debuted on the brand's 1996 runway, featured a check-pattern in pastel pink and sky blue. It was a cotton candy-colored dream!

The "Work" singer's accessories were just as eye-catching, as she carried a white handbag and wore pale blue heels and a matching beaded choker. Moreover, the 33-year-old star donned a face mask when she left the restaurant.

As of late, Rihanna has been giving fans spring fashion inspo. Late last month, the Savage x Fenty founder teased her lingerie line's upcoming pieces, some of which were designed with groovy floral patterns

photos
Rihanna's Best Looks

Of course, the star continues to reign supreme in the style department. Get lost in the fashion and look back at some of her best looks in our gallery below.

BACKGRID
Cotton Candy Dream

In Maisie Wilen and Chanel.

Ian West/PA Wire
Hint of Mint

In Fenty

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Comfortable Couture

In John Galliano

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Bringing the Drama

In Givenchy Couture

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Fierce in Fenty

In Fenty

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Think Pink

In Fenty

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Plum Pleats

In Givenchy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Magic

In Maison Margiela.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Radiant in Red

In Giambattista Valli. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pink Princess

In Giambattista Valli. 

Best Image / BACKGRID
Vision in White

In Dior.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Lovely Lavender

In Armani.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Red Carpet Royalty

In Dior. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Flower Power

In Comme des Garcons. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange Obsessions

In Armani Prive.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior
Back to Black

In Dior. 

AKM-GSI
Blue Beauty

In Fendi. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sundrop

In Guo Pei.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Golden Delicious

In Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Bows or Bust

In Adam Selman.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Cupcake Confection

In Giambattista Valli Couture.

Brad Barket/Getty Images
Unspoiled Style

In Adam Selman.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Bronze Babe

In Fendi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Mermaid Maven

In Zac Posen.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Racy Pasties

In Tom Ford.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Ball Gown Beauty

In Zac Posen.

NGRE/AKM-GSI
White Hot

In Stella McCartney.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tuxedo Jacket

In Stella McCartney.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Pretty Pink Suit

In Altuzarra.

Getty Images
Lady in Red

In Azzedine Alaïa.

photos
View More Photos From Rihanna's Best Looks

