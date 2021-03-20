Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron Have Fun Reunion 8 Months After DWTS Exit

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron may no longer be Dancing With the Stars co-hosts, but they still have quite the bond.
On March 18, Tom took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Erin enjoying a drink together at a restaurant, along with the caption, "Reunited & it feels so good with @erinandrews."
In the comments section, Erin joked, "Having sack after tequila after sack after tequila!!!"
Cat Deeley, the host of So You Think You Can Dance, added, "If only I could have sat at the next table ..... it would have been like old times."
Erin reposted Tom's photo to her own Instagram account. She even teased that the two might be up to something interesting in the caption, writing, "Always something in the works."
It wasn't the only pic shared that day. Tom also added a photo of him and Erin arm in arm to Instagram, along with the caption, "This reunion deserves another post."
This get together comes less than a year after Tom and Erin shared that they would no longer host Dancing With the Stars. Tom had worked on the show since its premiere in 2005, while Erin, a former DWTS contestant, joined as co-host in 2014. Tyra Banks has since taken over as emcee of the program.
In a June 2020 tweet, Tom, who previously hosted America's Funniest Home Videos, said of the surprising decision by the show's producers, "Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"
ABC said of the hosts departures, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
While many viewers hoped for the hosts to return to the help crown the next mirrorball trophy winner, Tom told TV Guide that fans shouldn't hold their breath.
"When people say, 'I'm not gonna watch until you're back,' I say, 'Well, there's really no 'until' here,'" Tom explained to the outlet. "This train has left the station."
Fortunately, the friendships forged on the DWTS stage are still going strong.