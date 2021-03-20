WATCH NOW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Season Premiere
KardashiansRoyal FamilyBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Hailey Bieber Regrets Getting A Gun Tattoo

Hailey Bieber revealed to ELLE about why she wouldn't get a gun tattoo today after getting inked at 18.

By Kaitlin Reilly Mar 20, 2021 6:56 PMTags
TattoosCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Muse in New "Anyone" Music Video

Hailey Bieber has body ink regrets. 

In her new interview with ELLE, the model and wife of Justin Bieber opened up about the tattoo she wishes she never got: a small handgun tat on her middle finger. 

"I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool,'" the star explained. "But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent."

Hailey more than 20 tattoos. One ink that she has no regrets about is one that represents her marriage to Justin. The tat, of the letter J alongside a star, is usually hidden by her wedding rings. She told the magazine that the original J wore off, but that she had it redone. 

Unlike her gun tattoo, she has no misgivings about marrying the Biebs when she was just 21, telling ELLE, "I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

photos
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Hawaii Vacation

She added, "We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other."

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

See Mila Kunis’ Major Transformation in Four Good Days Trailer

2
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Gets Brutally Honest About Birthing Baby Row

3

How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Discussing Their Split

Hailey's hubby isn't the only person she honored with finger ink. In 2015, she and bestie Kendall Jenner got matching broken heart tattoos on their middle fingers. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

See Mila Kunis’ Major Transformation in Four Good Days Trailer

2
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Gets Brutally Honest About Birthing Baby Row

3

How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Discussing Their Split

4

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

5

Why Hailey Bieber Regrets Getting A Gun Tattoo