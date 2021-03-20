WATCH NOW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Season Premiere
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos

Kourtney Kardashian wore a NSFW top while out to dinner with Travis Barker, in what marked their second date in a week. See pics of their outing and other photos documenting their road to romance.

By Corinne Heller Mar 20, 2021 6:34 PMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouples
Naughty, naughty, Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a T-shirt bearing some NSFW words while on a date with Travis Barker on Friday, March 19. The two had dinner at one of their favorite restaurants, the celeb-friendly sushi eatery Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

Kourtney, 41, and Travis, 45, have dined there together in the past, before they were a couple. In 2019, the longtime neighbors and friends had a family dinner at Nobu and the two were also photographed driving together, raising eyebrows about the nature of their relationship, which had occasionally been rumored to be more than platonic.

E! News learned earlier this year that they two have been dating since last December. They made their romance Instagram official in February, just after Valentine's Day. And their love appears to be stronger than ever. Kourtney and Travis' dinner on Friday marked the second time they were spotted out together in recent days.

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Earlier this week, they went out to dinner at the West Hollywood, Calif. vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen, another old haunt for the couple.

Maciel / BACKGRID

See Kourtney and Travis' cutest photos and road to romance.

BACKGRID
September 2018: Vegan Dinner

Kourtney and Travis are spotted leaving the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif. The two friends and neighbors would go on to spark romance rumors several times over the years.

BACKGRID
February 2019: Kourtney Takes the Wheel

In February 2019, Kourtney and Travis go out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu with her kids and his children. A source later tells E! News, "It was a family dinner. They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids. They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream. They always have fun together. He's a nice guy and their kids really get along well. Kourtney has his kids over playdates and vice versa. They have a really nice friendship."

Kourtney and Travis occasionally hung out over the years, both alone and with other members of their families.

E! News
March 2019: Travis Denies Dating Rumors

When asked by E!'s Justin Sylvester at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards if it's true that he is dating Kourtney, Travis said, "Oh, that's so funny. She's just a very dear friend."

Instagram / Travis Barker / Kourtney Kardashian
January 2021: Palm Springs Vacay

In January 2021, Kourtney and Travis spark romance rumors again when they both posted photos of the view of her mom Kris Jenner's pool at her Palm Springs-area vacation home. A source later tells E! News that the two have been casually dating since around December.

"It's been very low-key," the insider says. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

The source adds, "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

BACKGRID
February 2021: 1, 2, 3, 4...

Kourtney and Travis are spotted on a dinner date at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles...

BACKGRID
February 2021: ...We Declare a Thumb War

..., where they engage in a playful thumb war.

"They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
February 2021: Instagram Official

Kourtney and Travis spend Valentine's Day together. Two days later, they become Instagram official when Kourtney posts a photo of their hands intertwined, with her red heart manicured fingers interlocking with his tattooed ones. The blink-182 musician comments with a black heart emoji and also reposts the image on his Instagram Story and tweets, "May we destroy each other completely."

Instagram / Travis Barker
February 2021: Love Note

Days later, Travis posts on Instagram a photo of a handwritten note that Kourtney penned to him, which reads "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, [heart scribble] Kourtney."

Instagram
February 2021: Studio Visit

On Feb. 27, 2021, Kourtney posts on Instagram pics showing her looking totally smitten in what appeared to be Travis' music studio. He comments with a devil emoji and reposts the pics on his Instagram Story.

Shutterstock
March 2021: "Going Strong"

A source tells E! News that Kourtney and Travis' "relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

The source adds, "She's really happy and is having a lot of fun. They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months. Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."

Big Ticket Pictures / Flower Films / CBS Television Distribution
March 2021: Travis Gushes Over Kourtney

Travis gushes about Kourtney (and her love note) on The Drew Barrymore Show. He says, "Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard. I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom; who's, like, a great friend. And I just, you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It's like a maturity thing."

Rachpoot/MEGA
March 2021: PDA Alert

A masked Kourtney and Travis show some PDA during a dinner date on March 16, 2021 at the vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif., where they were pictured together in 2018.

March 2021: Love and Chocolate

On March 19, 2021, Travis posts on his Instagram Story a photo of a white plate with the words "Travis [heart] Kourtney" written in chocolate syrup.

Photographer Group/MEGA
March 2021: Naughty Kourtney

Kourtney wears a naughty T-shirt on a date with Travis to Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on March 19, 2021. They two visited the restaurant together with their families back in 2019.

