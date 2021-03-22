How America's Most Wanted Served as an "Inspiration" for Paul Holes' Career

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Paul Holes is more than just an official expert on America's Most Wanted, he's a fan of the show too.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the famed cold case investigator, who is best known for his work in the Golden State Killer case, opened up about his new role on the 2021 reboot of AMW. While Paul has seen quite a bit throughout his career, he said he was "nervous" to join the iconic series.

"I am very confident in terms of my ability to contribute to the cases," he started off. "But, of course, I want to be able to present to the viewers in a way that they understand the way I'm thinking and that will help catch these fugitives."

Despite his confidence, he admitted that joining an iconic brand is "nerve-wracking." As for whether he was familiar with the show before signing onto the reimagining, Paul confessed that he was a fan of the original America's Most Wanted.

"Oh no, I absolutely did watch it," he told E! News. "That was something that I would tune in—and it wasn't like I sat down every single time it aired, but it was something that if I happened to see it, I would watch it."

The original America's Most Wanted, which was hosted by John Walsh, ran on Fox between 1988 and 2011. There was a short-lived revival on Lifetime that ended in 2012.