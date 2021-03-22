Ant Anstead's Road to Healing After Divorce May Be His Most Rewarding Ride Yet

Watch : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

The past year has been a bumpy ride for Ant Anstead.

As so many can relate to, the former Wheeler Dealers host adjusted to a new normal because of the coronavirus pandemic. And in September 2020, news broke that Ant and his wife Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) were breaking up after less than two years of marriage.

But, as Ant helps celebrate the revival of global luxury automotive brand Radford, the 41-year-old car enthusiast is proud of how far he's come.

"There's a choice that we all make," Ant exclusively shared with E! News. "You either dwell in it or you look forward and I'm a forward-facing positive person. I've got so many great things on the horizon…It's been six or seven months so I've really had a chance to reset, rethink, rebuild and now I'm so ready to find a house and start fresh."

As for how he got to such a positive state of mind, Ant credits a strong relationship with his faith. Despite being raised in a "very religious family," Ant admitted that he went the opposite way as a teenager. But in maturing and understanding who he was as a person, the TV host found himself leaning back towards God.