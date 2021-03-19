Ashley Tisdale Recalls “Invasive” Comments About Her Appearance Amid Pregnancy

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Ashley Tisdale's Pregnancy

Mom to be Ashley Tisdale knows it's not always easy being comfortable in your skin while pregnant.

"Seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me," the High School Musical alum, who is welcoming her first child with her husband, musician and composer Christopher French later this year, shared in a March 19 post on her blog Frenshe. "It's like I don't fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, 'Is that really me?' come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it's the acceptance part that trips me up a little."

The Young & Hungry producer, who also shared new maternity photos on her blog, added that comments from fans on social media made that experience all the more difficult.

"I popped pretty early in pregnancy, and I had people say 'I think you're farther along than you think', 'Are you having twins?'—all very invasive things," the 35-year-old explained. "However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it's doing so much, and it's creating is a beautiful miracle."