Lizzo's Next Project Is Looking for Dancers to Bring "That Ass"

If you've got the juice, Lizzo is looking for you.
The three-time Grammy winner is turning her hunt for "big girl" backup dancers into a reality competition show with Amazon Prime, she and the streaming platform announced on Friday, March 19.
Specifically, Lizzo is seeking curvaceous models and dancers to join her crew and twerk on stage.
The "Truth Hurts" artist posted a beachy Instagram video to announce the casting call, saying, "Where are all the big girls? That's what I wanna know." She teased, "Bring yourself and that ass."
In the caption, Lizzo gave the deets behind her project: "I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I'M LOOKIN FOR YOU!"
The body activist went on, "It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!" As she put it, "It's time to change the game!"
E! News obtained the official description of the untitled TV show, which Lizzo will executive produce. It read: "A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway."
The casting call on her website explained that it will be a chance to twerk on world stages "for the adventure of a lifetime," adding, "Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy."
Lizzo previously told the The Hollywood Reporter of her empowering movement, "If you got the juice, you got the sauce, you got the swagger, you got it! Right now it's such an incredible time for black women, such an incredible time for body diversity and thick girls and big girls. To be a part of this movement and to be a part of this moment that we're having, I really wanted to sum that up into words, and be like, 'Not only do you got it, girl, I got it, too. I got the juice. I'm it.' So that's kinda what 'Juice' is all about—celebrating how popping we are."
To apply for the Amazon show, you need submit a two-to-four minute video telling her team about yourself and "why you think you deserve to be in Lizzo's World," as well as two photos of yourself (one close-up of your face and one full length pic "showing your own personal style").
As Lizzo famously sings, "I'm a thick bitch, I need tempo," and if you couldn't agree more, it's time to head over to BigGrrrls.com and submit that application.