Morgan Stewart Shares Every Brutally Honest Detail About Giving Birth to Baby Row

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan Stewart's Baby Row Update

Morgan Stewart's labor story is not for the faint of heart.

On Saturday, March 20's all-new Necessary Realness, host Morgan went into incredible detail about her birth journey with daughter Row. As E! News readers well know, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child with husband Jordan McGraw on February 16.

And, in the new footage above, Morgan revealed almost every single detail about baby Row's arrival. "So, I was due February 14 as you all know. I wanted her to be born either on her due date or I wanted her to be born after the 15th," Morgan dished before adding, "‘cause I felt like the 15th was too depressing. It was very walk of shame."

Worried that her daughter, years down the line, wouldn't have a date one year or her friends would be hungover after Valentine's Day, Morgan decided she wouldn't give birth on February 15. However, she did start inducing labor that day.