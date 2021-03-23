Boyfriends Shirts Are the Celeb-Loved Spring Trend We All Can Pull Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to stop stealing your boyfriend's button-up shirts! While they may be cozy and function as the perfect impromptu sleepwear piece, it's time to buy yourself one so you can rock the boyfriend shirt trend daily. In case you're wondering what a boyfriend shirt is, just think oversized button-up shirts. And if you're looking for styling inspiration, celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Shay Mitchell recently rocked the trend in different ways.

Boyfriend shirts might be the most versatile spring trend. Not only can you wear the shirts as cover-ups and lightweight outerwear, you can button up the shirts and rock them as a dress. However you wear your boyfriend shirt, you'll look effortlessly chic!

For 10 boyfriend shirts we're loving at the moment, scroll below!