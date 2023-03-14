These Cute & Comfy Pajama Sets for Under $50 Will Elevate Your Beauty Sleep

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you need a cup of coffee every morning to make up for lost sleep or you get a full nine hours of uninterrupted sleep every night, we totally understand. Sleep can be a tricky thing, especially with daylight saving time throwing off everyone's sleep schedule this past weekend. Sometimes, all you need is a fun pair of pajamas to get quality shut-eye.
Since we're big fans of a night of beauty sleep, we've rounded up super chic pajamas from brands like Cosabella, Nordstrom Rack and Victoria's Secret. You'll feel so put together in these adorable pajama sets. They're giving that girl energy. Not to mention, these pajamas are so chic and comfy, it's okay if you still have them on by dinnertime. We won't tell!
For some cute and comfy pajama sets that we're obsessed with, scroll below and catch some Z's in style!
Sweetest Dreams Silver Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
This ruffled two-piece pajama set will elevate your sleep. You can use code DEALS20 to get the set for just $29.
Pajama Shirt and Shorts
This pajama shirt and short set is giving us cottagecore vibes in the best way possible. Reviewers say it's a super comfy and soft set, and you'll never want to take it off!
Champagne Short Satin Pajama Set
This satin pajama set comes in a ton of cute colors, like this champagne-toned one. You can get it on sale from Birdy Grey for just $33.
Bella Short Sleeve Top & Pant Pajama Set
Bring on the spring and summer with this bright yellow short sleeve top and pant pajama set. It's currently on sale for just $50 in a bunch of other colors, too, but sizes are selling out fast.
Cotton Stripe Multiwear Pajama Short Set
This stripe pajama short set will have you excited to catch some Z's. It's a super stylish look that's on sale for just $37.
Satin Feather Pajama Shirt And Shorts Set
You'll feel so glamorous and chic in this black satin pajama set with feather detail.
Tranquility Long Sleeve Shirt & Pants 2-Piece Pajama Set
Leave it to Nordstrom Rack to give us cute, expensive-looking pajamas for just $26!
Ekouaer Womens Pajama Set
This set has us starry eyed! With 27 colors and prints to choose from, you're bound to find a version of this uber cozy set that matches your aesthetic.
Floerns Women's Notch Collar Short Sleeve Sleepwear Two Piece Pajama Set
We'll take one in every color, please!
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set
This Amazon Essentials pajama set is super soft and affordable. It ranges from sizes x-small to 7X!
Pink Jacquard Stripe Contrast Piping Short Pj Set
This pajama short set is pretty in pink! It's currently on sale for just $19 at PLT.
Satin Long Pajama Set
There are a ton of cute satin pajamas on sale at Victoria's Secret, but sizes are selling out quick!
Long Sleeve Woven Pajama Set
Ok, so it's not under $50, but we're including this set from Something Navy's collection as honorable mention. If you see us wearing these pajamas from our bed to brunch because they're just so chic and we were too lazy to change, no you didn't.
While you're shopping, check out all our favorite picks from Drew Barrymore's home and beauty lines.
— Originally published Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM PT