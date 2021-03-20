Kathryn Hahn's Been Here All Along: A Conversation With WandaVision's Secret Weapon

If you're already feeling nostalgic for WandaVision, you're not alone. Kathryn Hahn is, too.

As every fan knows, it was "Agatha All Along," with Hahn's fan-favorite villain proving to be one of the most delicious and devious additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And as much as we all delighted in watching the 47-year-old star stir up trouble for Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and still sing her catchy theme song, no one loved Agatha Harkness more than Hahn herself.

"I am nostalgic for it because it was such fun, hard work," Hahn told E! News in a phone interview just one week after WandaVision's finale. "Of course, it was one of the hardest things I've ever done, but it was also one of the most meaningful."

Already known for her scene-stealing comedic turns in Step Brothers, Bad Moms and Parks and Recreation and her critically acclaimed performances in more dramatic fare like Mrs. Fletcher and I Know This Much Is True, Hahn found her breakout role in the centuries-old witch, sparking headlines and discussion of a Hahnaissance, nearly 20 years after her film debut in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.