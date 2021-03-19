Travis Barker Shows His Love for Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet New Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack on the PDA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are proving once again that they're still going strong.

On Friday, March 19, the Blink-182 musician took to Instagram to show his 3.3 million followers who has his heart. In a photo posted to his Story, a message—written in chocolate—on the back of a white plate reads, "Travis [heart] Kourtney."

So, it's safe to say this duo is smitten with each other!

The couple has been almost inseparable since they confirmed their relationship in February. At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shared a photo of her holding hands with Travis to social media. In response to Kourtney's post, the "Not My Problem" singer commented a black heart emoji on the pic.

Although a source revealed at the time that the couple have been "very low-key," fans can't help but enjoy their adorable PDA moments. On Feb. 27, the Poosh founder shared photos of herself in a purple-hued recording studio just hanging out. Travis commented a devil emoji and shared the post to his Instagram Story.