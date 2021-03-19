Pregnant Hilary Duff Predicts the Sex of Baby No. 3

Watch : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Mother's intuition!

During the Thursday, March 18 episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, pregnant Hilary Duff shared with host Dr. Elliot Berlin what she believes will be the sex of her third baby.

"Honestly, I'm just saying boy," the Younger star, who is waiting to find out until the little one's arrival, confessed. "I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time. I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.' I don't know, and now I'm OK with just not knowing. But I think it's a boy." Well, she did dye her hair blue in February. Coincidence? We'll have to wait and find out!

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who has two children—Luca Cruz, 9, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie and Banks Violet, 2, with her husband Matthew Koma—revealed why she is a "little scared" to have a second daughter.

"Banks was a tough—she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she said. "But then I don't know, in my mind I'm like, ‘Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.'"