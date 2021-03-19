Woman Who Falsely Claimed to Be Pete Davidson's Wife Is Arrested for Trespassing in His Home

Watch : Is Pete Davidson Married? Here's the Truth

A woman who claimed to have married Pete Davidson earlier this week has been arrested after entering his Staten Island home.

Michelle Mootreddy, 24, was charged with criminal trespass and trespassing and taken into custody on Thursday, March 18, the New York City Police Department's Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI) office told E! News.

E! News has reached out to Michelle for comment.

The suspect allegedly knocked on the front door, and a 52-year-old woman who was in the home at the time had asked her to leave, per the DCPI. Later, the suspect allegedly entered the home through the back door without permission before she was arrested.

Police added that the investigation continues to be ongoing. E! News reached out to a spokesperson for the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star but did not yet hear back.

On March 16, a phony press release claimed that Pete had started a new production company with Michelle Mootreddy, who was falsely described as the King of Staten Island actor's wife.