Karol G and Anuel AA Break Up After 2 Years Together: Report

Karol G and Anuel AA are newly single, Univision reports.

The artists have reportedly broken off their engagement after two years of dating, though neither singer has spoken out about the split.

Karol, 30 and Anuel, 28, first met in person while filming the music video for "Culpables" in 2018. "I told my manager [Frabian Eli], ‘She's going to be my wife, I swear,'" the Puerto Rican rapper recalled to Billboard in 2019. Karol added, "That's exactly what happened."

They went on to collaborate on "Secreto," "China," "Tu No Amas," "Follow" and "Location," which dropped earlier this year with J Balvin.

In April 2019, the couple confirmed they were engaged. Karol gushed to ET, "I am super excited, everything has been so special and we are having the best time."

Then, in January 2020, Anuel teased that their marriage was coming soon by posting a picture of the pair with the caption, "Este año hay boda" ("This year there is a wedding").