Trevor Noah Says Accused Atlanta Gunman's "Murders Speak Louder" Than His Reason for Shootings

Watch : Stop Asian Hate: Stars Denounce Atlanta Murders & AAPI Hate Crimes

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah slammed the idea that Robert Aaron Long wasn't motivated by racism when he allegedly murdered eight people at a string of Atlanta area spas.

On Wednesday, March 17, the comedian addressed the shooting in his opening monologue, saying, "You killed six Asian people. If there's anyone who's racist, it's a motherf--ker who kills six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words."

According to NBC News, Cherokee County Sheriff's Captain Jay Baker said in a press conference that Long claimed to have a sex addiction and was "attempting to take out that temptation," by shooting the six women and two men.

"Please don't tell me that this thing had nothing to do with race. Even if the shooter says that," Noah explained. "You can't disconnect this violence from the racial stereotypes that people attach to Asian women."

Noah continued, "This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems, and then murdered them because of it. If that's not racism, then the word has no meaning."