Don't Even Try To Compare The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to WandaVision

Watch : "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Is Nothing Like "WandaVision"

They both may be Marvel's follow-ups to Avengers: Endgame, but WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could not be more different.

One is a trippy, witchy magical trip through sitcom history and the other is a much simpler action thriller, and yet somehow they exist in the same universe. It's all, as star Sebastian Stan tells E! News, to the credit of Kevin Feige and the geniuses at Marvel.

"They're always trying to give you something different and keep you on the edge of your seat," he says. "And honor what's happened but keep it different, keep it new."

Stan stars as Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier, alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam "Falcon" Wilson in the new series, which launches this Friday. They're an unlikely duo who team up to face off against a terrorist group, all while trying to work through their own issues that have arisen after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Being erased for five years is really hard, as it turns out.