This $25 Flowy Tunic Dress Has Over 14,200 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

It's time to break out your spring wardrobe!
Even if you already have some staple pieces from last year, there's always room to treat yourself to something nice. And may we suggest this super cute tunic dress on Amazon that's only $25! The Amoretu Women's Summer Tunic Dress is the ultimate dress for warmer weather because you can easily dress it up or down and it comes in 29 versatile hues.
Made with soft, lightweight and breathable fabric, this dress will help you stay stylish and cool when the temperatures start rising. Not to mention, it's a must for summer BBQs! As always don't take our word for it, just check out one of the 14,200+ 5-Star reviews that singing its praises.
For the perfect dress for spring and summer, scroll below!
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress
With a flattering deep v neckline, lantern sleeves and flare style, this tunic will take you from the office to date night or a summer BBQ in no time! It's breathable, chic and flattering, what more could you ask for!
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"Bought this dress for family photos and loved it! It was perfect and very flattering on"
"I just had a baby 2 months ago and my belly is still so chonky. This dress makes the chonk easy to hide, while not swallowing me in fabric or having to wear a shaper. The burnt orange shade is perfect for Thanksgiving and you can stuff as much dressing and gravy down your gullet as you want without your clothing restraining you from living your best life. 10/10 would recommend."
"Love the color. Nice fabric - I did not feel it was "cheap" as others have stated in reviews. I am 5'3", 166 lbs. This XL is loose and comfy. I could probably fit a Large but will keep. I like it being a bit loose. Love that it is a v-neck but not too wide or deep. Very cute dress!"
"I bought this dress for my baby shower and it was perfect! I wore it 30 weeks pregnant and there was plenty of room for the bump and it was still long enough. I'm 5'5 and 160lb pre-pregnancy and wearing a size L for reference."
