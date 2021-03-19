Lo Bosworth Details The Terrifying Reality Of—and Recovery From—Her Traumatic Brain Injury

She just needed a moment to collect her thoughts.

Throughout our 30-minute conversation, Lo Bosworth had the eloquence and charm you expect from the CEO of a wellness empire. But in that moment, while discussing her innate ability to take risks—mainly on herself—she struggled to say what was on her mind.

"It's hard to get words out," she admits, "harder to find the words that I'm looking for to express myself."

It's a fight she's been battling silently for years—until now. On March 13, Bosworth shared with her nearly 1 million Instagram followers that, in March 2019, she suffered a traumatic brain injury while celebrating her friend's birthday at an NYC restaurant. After a door fell off its hinges and onto Bosworth's head, she passed out and collapsed into a nearby booth.

By the time she got to the hospital, "I had a huge bump on my head and a black eye," the 34-year-old recalls in her exclusive interview with E! News. "The doctor told me if the door had hit me an inch further back, it could have been a really serious accident."

Not to say this wasn't, in fact, a serious accident. Bedridden and unable to look at a phone, computer or TV screen for more than a few minutes, "I hardly have a recollection of those first few weeks," she says. "I was terrified."