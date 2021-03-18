Get a Sneak Peek of Rebel, the New Show From Grey's Anatomy EP Krista Vernoff

A new perfectly messy woman is coming to ABC, and people had better be ready.
E! News has an exclusive first look at Rebel, the new series from Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer Krista Vernoff, and it will give you a little taste of what to expect as Katey Sagal sets her sights on evil corporations.
The show was inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, the legal clerk and activist whose lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company turned into a 2000 movie starring Julia Roberts. Brockovich serves as an executive producer on the series, and Sagal plays a version of her on screen named Annie "Rebel" Bello.
"I have waited a very long time for this moment," Brockovich says in the video above.
Sagal explains that Rebel is on her third marriage and has three children from different husbands, and has sacrificed a lot to fight injustice—including some of her dignity.
"Hopefully there will be a little bit of humor," says star Andy Garcia. "But at the end of the day, the show is about fighting the fight.
Rebel may be based on Brockovich, but she says she thinks a lot of people are going to see themselves in the show's more vulnerable side. As Tamala Jones teases, it's also going to "be kickass."
Cue Jones' character kicking some ass.
Hit play above to get a taste of the new series, which Sagal says is perfect for right here, right now.
"I can't think of a more timely time to have a character like Rebel."
The series premieres Thursday, April 8 at 10 p.m. on ABC.