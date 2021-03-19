14 Essentials You Need for a Great Night's Sleep

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We all know that good sleep is so important, but going to bed early is much easier said than done. Thankfully, there are some products to help you relax and get comfortable enough to achieve a peaceful slumber. From blackout curtains that prevent the sunlight from waking you up before your alarm to a pillow spray that helps you fall asleep faster, there are a few things you can buy to prevent another sleepless night.
Learn about our favorite sleep essentials from Amazon, Kohl's, Ulta, Bearaby and more by scrolling through the list below.
thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: Natural Sleep Aid
Do you have trouble falling asleep? Do you toss and turn in the middle of the night? Spray this natural sleep aid on your pillow to fall asleep quicker and wake up refreshed. The blend of lavender, chamomile, and vetivert calms the body and mind, making it much easier for you to get a solid night of rest.
Sonoma Goods For Life 3-pc. Pajama Top, Pajama Pants and Pajama Shorts Set
Comfort is key to enjoying your sleep. These Sonoma Goods pajamas come in a set that includes a top, pants, and shorts. That means you have a seasonally appropriate pajama bottom option every time of year. This set is available in regular, petite, and plus-size options. Use the code FAMILY20 until March 21 to get this three-piece set for $20.
LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask Blindfold with Adjustable Strap
Don't let the morning sunlight disturb your slumber. Sleep in complete darkness with this adjustable eye mask. It's made from hypoallergenic silk and it's available in seven colors. More than 3,800 customers gave this eye mask a five-star review. Find out why everyone loves it so much.
Ivyu Silk Scrunchies (Set Of 4)
If you prefer to sleep with your hair out of your face, don't use a hair tie that pulls on your strands. Once you use silk scrunchies, you won't want to go back. They're great for holding your hair in place without hurting your hair. Amazon has sets of four in 25 different color options.
Mellanni Bed Sheet Set
If you can't get comfortable in your bed, maybe it's time for new sheets. But, there's no need to bust your budget with an expensive purchase. This four-piece queen set is only $36. They are some of the most comfortable sheets you can find according to the 153,000 Amazon customers who gave them a perfect rating. They're wrinkle, stain, fade, and shrink resistant and there are more than 40 colors to choose from in every size. You need to try these out! You won't regret it.
Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase
The days of flipping your pillow over to the "cool" side are done. You'll always have a cool night's sleep with a satin pillowcase because it doesn't absorb any moisture from your face and hair. Aside from being super soft, the satin protects your hair from frizz and breakage that normally occurs when you move around in your sleep.
Sun Zero Oslo Theater Grade Blackout Window Curtain Panel
The Sun Zero Oslo Theater Grade Blackout Window Curtain Panels block the light from disturbing our slumber. They also insulate to prevent drafts, which keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. They even reduce noise to ensure that you have uninterrupted sleep. The curtains are available in 17 different colors and fives different lengths.
Layla Weighted Blanket
Decompress after a long day by getting under a weighted blanket. The Layla weighted blanket relieves stress and anxiety to improve your quality of sleep.
Bearaby Velvet Napper
This Bearaby Velvet Napper has all of the benefits of a weighted blanket along with the luxuriously soft feeling of velvet. The weight from the velvet napper increases melatonin to help you fall asleep faster and reduces cortisol, which is a stress hormone. Yes, $279 is pricey for a blanket, but with a five-star average customer rating, this one is worth the splurge.
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
This bundle has everything you need to create the most relaxing ambiance. The set includes the diffuser and Pure Daily Care's ten most popular essential oils. The diffuser has two different intensity settings and different ambient light modes to personalize your experience.
Asakuki 5 in 1 Essential Oil Diffuser
The Asakuki essential oil diffuser also functions as a humidifier, adding moisture to the room. It even improves the air quality in your home, protecting you from microorganisms, allergens, and dust. One Amazon customer said it was "the best essential oil humidifier ever" and 16,5000 others gave it a five-star review.
Hotel Suite Pillow Top Featherbed
Buying a new mattress can be a (pricey) hassle. Instead of pushing your budget with a new mattress, give your current one an upgrade with a mattress topper. The Hotel Suite Pillow Top Featherbed provides an extra layer of comfort to your bed. Normally, the pricing for this starts at $140 (depending on your mattress size). However, if you use the promo code FAMILY20, you can nab this for just $56.
The Big One Cool Flow Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Even if you sleep with just a top sheet, your bed can still heat up thanks to your mattress. Get this gel memory foam mattress topper if you want to dissipate heat/moisture and improve the cold airflow at night. It even has antimicrobial properties. Depending on the size of your bed, this mattress topper can cost $120, but if you use the code FAMILY20 at checkout, you get that cool sleep you've been craving for as low as $29.
The Big One Gel Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow
You'll never wake up with a sore neck again if you sleep on The Big One Gel Memory Foam Side Sleeper Pillow. The ventilated pillow is designed to keep your neck neutrally aligned while you sleep and provide relief at pressure points.
